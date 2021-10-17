'Mentor' MS Dhoni Receives Warm Welcome On Joining India Ahead Of T20 World Cup

As Team India is all set to play their first warm-up match against England on October 18, former skipper MS Dhoni joined Virat Kohli & Co in the bio-bubble at UAE. BCCI shared pictures of 'Mentor' MS Dhoni during Team India's training season ahead of their warm-up match against England. MS Dhoni has been appointed as Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup. In the pictures shared by the BCCI, MS Dhoni can be adjusting to his new role quite smoothly.

In the pictures, MS Dhoni was snapped gesturing holding a bat in his hand. With MS Dhoni, Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar can be seen. BCCI also called MS Dhoni 'King' in the caption.

Fans react as MS Dhoni joins Team India's bio-bubble

Virat Kohli 'absolutely Delighted' to have MS Dhoni as India's T20 World Cup Mentor

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed his jubilation on the appointment of MS Dhoni as the team's mentor for the T20 World Cup. During a press conference, Kohli had said, “He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two percent. Absolutely delighted to have him…(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have.”

India at T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Before that, Team India will play two warm-up games against England and Australia. The warm-up game against England will take place on October 18, while India vs Australia will take place on October 20.

