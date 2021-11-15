Mohammad Kaif Takes Subtle Dig At SRH After Warner Wins 'Player Of 2021 T20 World Cup'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his official Twitter account on Monday and posted a picture of David Warner for becoming the Player of the tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Warner played a knock of 53 runs off 38 balls for Australia in the final, as the team emerged victorious over New Zealand by eight wickets and earned their maiden T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Warner was benched by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the opener failed to find his form in a few matches.

Meanwhile, as Warner received the player of the tournament award, former Indian cricketer Kaif tweeted a long message praising Warner for turning things around for him. Mentioning no one should never ever give up on sports, just like in life, Kaif said that Warner went from getting benched by his franchise during the IPL 2021, to picking up the Player of the T20 World Cup 2021 award. The former Indian cricketer concluded his tweet by saying, “Sometimes Sunrises a bit late."

In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late. pic.twitter.com/chiXGQuBrX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2021

David Warner scored 195 runs in eight matches during IPL 2021

Kaif’s take on Warner’s performance in the tournament for Australia seems like a subtle dig at the IPL franchise SRH because Warner played only two games for the team during the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, before joining the Australia T20 World Cup squad. In the total of eight matches played by Warner in the T20 league, he managed to score only 195 runs at a strike rate of 107.73. He found himself after two average outings in the second leg, as the team finished at the button of the points standings after the league stage.

Warner provided a strong start as Marsh and Maxwell secure final win for Australia

Warner returned to form during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 after facing heavy criticism from cricket pundits and fans all over the globe. After playing a total of seven matches in the tournament, the opener finished as the second-highest run-scorer with a total of 289 runs scored. In the final against New Zealand, Warner provided Australia with a strong start to the chase of 173 runs by hitting 53 runs off 28 balls. Australia went on to earn the victory as Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten on the individual scores of 77 and 28 runs respectively.

Image: Instagram-@cricketaustralia/iplt20.com/BCCI