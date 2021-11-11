Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign has been impressive so far with the team comfortable cruising through the Super 12 stage as table toppers. The Pakistan Cricket team next faces Australia in the Semi-final encounter and will hope to advance to the final to take on New Zealand. Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden in a recent interview was full of praises for the Pakistan team as well their culture inside the dressing room.

Mohammad Rizwan presents holy Quran to Matthew Hayden

Ahead of the Pakistan T20 World Cup match against Australia, Matthew Hayden revealed the memory he cherishes when the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter presented him with English Quran and also stated he will never forget it. He also stated that the duo also talked about Islam and its beliefs and Hayden is reading Quran a bit daily.

While speaking to News Corp Australia Matthew Hayden said, “It was Rizzy (Mohammad Rizwan) and I have to say it was a beautiful moment I will never forget. I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian. One follows Christ and the other Muhammad and in a sense never shall meet but he presented me with an English version of the Quran. We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizzy is one of my favourite individuals, a champion human being,”.

The 50-year-old former Australia cricketer also spoke about the spirituality inside the Pakistan team. Hayden said, “I was taken aback by how neutral and humble these guys are. How everything is just meant to be. It has been great fun. They are really coachable athletes as well. It stems from a deep sense of spirituality. As a westerner, you don’t realize the implications of having that commitment and faith. Even their salat – their five different prayer sessions a day. You can be outside a lift or even in a lift and if it is time for salat that is what happens. These guys connect at a higher level. It’s not like ”how ya going today mate?”

Mohammad Rizwan stats

Talking about Mohammad Rizwan stats the cricketer has played 17 Tests, 41 ODIs and 48 T20I scoring a total of 3057 runs. Behind the stumps, he has 49 dismissals in Test, 38 in ODI and 29 in T20I. Coming to the performance in the T20 World Cup the opening batsman has scored 214 runs from the 5 innings played till now.