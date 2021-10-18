Not Just T20 WC Match, 'Scotland Won...': Indian Veterans Amazed At Bangladesh's Defeat

Former Indian cricketers WV Raman and Syed Saba Karim have expressed their thoughts on Scotland’s six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier match on Sunday. Scotland defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling match that saw a last-over finish, by restricting Bangladesh six runs short of the target. Earlier in the match, Scotland scored 140 runs in the first innings at the loss of nine wickets.

Praising Scotland for the win, WV Raman and Syed Saba Karim took their respective Koo handles and posted messages about the T20 World Cup qualifier match. In his post, Raman hailed Scotland for the special win and praised the team for starting the T20 World Cup on a high. He added that the Scotland team have the ideal platform to show the cricketing prowess, possessed by them.

Bangladesh were the favourites to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 Word Cup Super-12 stage

Meanwhile, Saba Karim in his post expressed that Scotland have won his heart by the performance. At the same time, he also added that it was sad to see Bangladesh losing the match, however, he added that this is the way T20 cricket works, where the match goes to either side before coming into any particular team’s hands. In his message, he praised Chris Greaves for his all-around skills as he scored crucial 45 runs down the batting order and also dismissed Bangladesh’s star batters Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh was seen as the favourites to make it to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but faced an upset as Scotland earned the victory. Bangladesh hit only eight fours and four sixes as they struggled against the seam and spin bowling of Scotland. Chasing the target of 141 runs, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell six runs short of the target. In the final over of the match, Bangladesh had to score 24 runs off six balls but managed to score only 17 runs. As per AP, after the loss, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said, "Bowlers did their job really well but (our) batting unit wasn’t good enough. Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them."

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ kooapp.com)