NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Keeps Calm In PC With Australian Team Playing Loud Music; Watch

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson kept his cool in the post-match press conference, despite the Australian team blasting loud music in the background following their maiden World T20 title win on Sunday. The event occurred during the post-match press conference following Australia's victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. While Williamson was addressing the press conference next door, the Australian team was heard cheering and making loud noises in their dressing room to celebrate their triumph. Whenever the noise levels went up, Williamson was seen passing a polite smile to reporters, who were sitting in front of him in the room.

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

As far as the final is concerned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, New Zealand posted the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final match. The Kiwis amassed 172/4 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by skipper Kane Williamson, who top-scored with 85 off 48 balls. Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham also contributed to the total as they scored 28, 18, and 13 runs respectively. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for the Aussies, while Adam Zampa picked one.

In reply, Australian batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia chase down the target in 18.5 overs. The duo forged a crucial 91-run partnership after the dismissal of Aaron Finch in the 3rd over. While Warner scored 53 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult, Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls to ensure his side finishes on the winning side. Glenn Maxwell came in at the backend of the second innings and scored 28 off 18 balls to help Marsh complete the run chase.

Marsh was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding innings on the night of the final. Warner was presented with the player of the tournament award for scoring 289 runs for Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Warner finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer after Pakistan's Babar Azam, who scored 303 runs for his side.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC