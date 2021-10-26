Online Hate Against Mohammed Shami Traced To Pakistan As BCCI Backs Indian Pacer

The defeat of India against Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, on Sunday, October 24, triggered heavy online criticism towards the players. Mohammed Shami, in particular, received big blows from cricket lovers as he was subjected to extreme online abuse which is now being revealed as having originated from Pakistan. Ending the match in 17.5 overs, openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam chased down 152 runs as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain them.

Proving to be one of the most expensive overs from the match, the Pakistan team hit two fours and a six during Shami's over. Amidst the online abuse, seasoned cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Khan, VVS Laxman and more have come in support of the Indian pacer, and subsequently, Republic has exposed the Pakistan-origin conspiracy behind the bid to make India appear intolerant. Adding to the list, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has also extended their support to Mohammed Shami on social media.

BCCI extends support amidst Mohammed Shami online abuse

Taking to their official Twitter handle on October 26, BCCI extended their support by uploading an uplifting interaction between captain Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Shami on the field. With a short caption, the board backed the player against the online trolls. They wrote, ''Proud. Strong. Upward and onward''

Proud 🇮🇳

Strong 💪

Upward and onward 👍 pic.twitter.com/5NqknojVZj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2021

Earlier, veteran cricketer, Virender Sehwag came out in support of the player by expressing his shock at the 'online mob' attacking him. He wrote, ''The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.''

Similarly, commentator Harsha Bhogle, VV Raman, VVS Laxman, Venkatesh Prasad along with Mohammed Shami's fellow teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal have spoken out against the online abuse towards Mohammed Shami.

Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2021

We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021

After losing against Pakistan on Sunday, team India is positioned at the bottom of Group 2 in T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will now face New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How Pakistan Orchestrated Mohammed Shami's Trolling

In an attempt to reignite the 'intolerance' debate in India, social media was used as a weapon by Pakistan after the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Republic Media Network's investigation revealed that the vicious online attacks on Mohammed Shami originated in Pakistan.

It was also found that tweets criticizing Shami were limited to selected pages, however, tweets calling out such criticisms attained greater visibility. Upon further investigation, a majority of tweets targeting the Indian pacer originated from Pakistan notably from Karachi, Islamabad and Multan. The pressure of the tweets caused several notable cricketers to come out in support of the Indian pacer, unbeknownst to the deep-state plan of the neighbour country of driving a communal wedge between its people.

#PakTargetedShami | Pakistan orchestrated Mohammed Shami's trolling; conspiracy exposed on The Debate with Arnab https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/fm16kn7fc7 — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2021

Image: AP/PTI