Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Stream: How To Watch T20 World Cup In India, Pakistan & Namibia?

Pakistan will be locking horns with Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Men In Green are undefeated in the tournament so far and a win will see them through to the last four. Meanwhile, Namibia who had got the better of Scotland on 27 October would be eager to register yet another win under their belt.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 clash, here's a look at the live streaming details and how the contest can be viewed in Pakistan, Namibia, and the rest of the world.

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game live in Pak?

The Pakistani cricket fans can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup Super 12 match on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game live in Namibia?

The Namibian viewers can catch the action live on various channels namely SuperSport: S Cricket, S Grandstand, S Variety 1 and S CSN.

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game live in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch Pakistan vs Namibia game on Star Sports Network, which has the right to telecast the tournament not just in the country but, also in nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game live in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the Pakistan vs Namibia game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com.

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: How to watch the game live in the UK?

Pakistan vs Namibia match is being broadcast live across the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Network, which has purchased the rights to telecast the marquee event across the region. The matches will also be live-streamed for online audiences in the UK on the video-streaming platform NOW, a subsidiary of Sky Group.



