Rashid Khan Apologises To Afghan Fans After Defeat Against Pakistan In T20 World Cup

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday turned to social media to apologise to his fans back home for not winning the ICC T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Rashid apologised to the fans for not giving them a victory to celebrate; however, urged them to keep the team in their prayers for the remaining matches. Rashid also thanked everyone for their congratulatory messages as he became the fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

"Sorry to all the fans back home and all around the world for not giving you victory to celebrate and bring smile on your faces BUT Your support and prayers will be imp for the rest of the games. Thank you, everyone, for your msges 100th T20 international wkts. AFGHANISTAN ZINDABAD," Rashid Khan wrote on Twitter.

Rashid Khan picks 100th T20I wicket

Rashid reached his 100th T20I wicket by dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez in the 15th over. He then picked one more wicket in the form of Babar Azam to reach his 101st wicket. Rashid completed the 100-wicket milestone in his 53rd innings, breaking former Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga's record of 100 wickets in 76 matches. However, despite Rashid's brilliant performance with the ball, Pakistan managed to steal a win from Afghanistan as they finished the match with 5 wickets in hand and six balls remaining.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 147 runs in 20 overs despite losing some early wickets at the top. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib remained unbeaten at 35 runs each, while Najibullah Zadran scored 22 off 21 before being dismissed by Shadab Khan. In reply, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a fifty, while Fakhar Zaman hit a quickfire 30 off 25 balls. Shoaib Malik played an anchoring role yet again by hitting 19 runs in the middle-overs. Asif Ali played a cameo of 7-ball 25 to help their side chase down the score.

Afghanistan will play its next game against Namibia on Sunday, October 31. The Mohammad nabi-led side has played 2 matches in the competition so far and has registered 1 win, which came against Scotland.

