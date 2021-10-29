Last Updated:

Rashid Khan Reveals Three Cricketers He Grew Up Idolising; 'I Used To Imagine Being Them'

Rashid Khan was asked about his idols who influenced his game. He named Sachin Tendulkar as his batting idol and Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble for bowling.

Afghanistan's national cricket team started their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 superbly well as they defeated Scotland by a massive margin of 130 runs. The batsmen did their job by setting a target of 191 and the bowlers did a superb job as Scotland was all out at just 60 in 10.2 overs, in the middle of it all was Rashid Khan as he took four wickets in 2.2 overs at an economy of 3.86. While speaking at an interview recently, Rashid was asked about his idols that influenced his game and named Sachin Tendulkar as his batting idol and Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble for bowling. He said that he used to imagine being these players during his childhood and whenever he meets them it is 'more than a dream'.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Rashid Khan said, "batting-wise, I always loved watching Sachin Tendulkar. (Back then) I wasn't the kind of player with a mindset of hitting sixes. I loved playing down the ground, singles, boundaries. I don't know how and why I changed my mind to now mainly focusing on hitting sixes."

Rashid's bowling idols

He then mentioned that Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble are his bowling idols, he used to emulate the two while bowling to his brothers and used to love watching them on TV. Rashid also added that he still watches YouTube videos of the two as he learns a lot from them. "(Bowling-wise), definitely Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. Even at home, playing against my brothers, I was bowling quicker leg-spin (like Afridi and Kumble). I loved watching them on TV. I still watch videos (of them) on YouTube - there are so many things I learned from them and still do," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

Lastly, Rashid said that he used to dream about these three players and imagined being them, while Afghanistan never had a team back them he did not have hope of being an international cricketer so he used to have a great time watching them and he added that now when he meets the players it is 'more than a dream'.

