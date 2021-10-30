SA Vs SL, T20 WC: All About Dream11 Prediction, Head-To-Head Stats, Fantasy Tips & More

In an intense ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match, South Africa will take on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 PM IST. After a stuttering start with a loss to Australia, they bounced back against West Indies with an eight-wicket victory. Sri Lanka started well with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh but then lost to Australia by seven wickets. Both the teams will be looking for a win to boost their chances for a knockout spot.

Let's take a look at South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head To Head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Prediction

As per our South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, South Africa is expected to win the T20 World Cup 2021 match, after having an overall better team. It should, however, be noted that both teams are not in the best of form.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head T20I Stats

Total T20I Matches Played: 16

South Africa Wins: 11

Sri Lanka Wins: 5

SA vs SL: Team News and Predicted XI

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

SA vs SL Top Picks

South Africa

Aiden Markram: Against the West Indies, in just 26 balls, he smashed 51* runs which comprised of 2 fours and 4 sixes. He has scored 91 runs in two matches at an average of 91.

Anrich Nortje: He hasn’t given away easy runs in the last 2 matches and has picked up 3 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.37.

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga: He picked up the important wickets of well-set Aaron Finch, and later removed dangerous Glenn Maxwell. Overall in this World Cup, he has scored 81 runs and has also picked up 8 wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: He went wicketless in the last game against Australia, despite bowling well. In 4 matches in this tournament, he has picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 5.53.

(Image: AP/ICC)