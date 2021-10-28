Shoaib Akhtar & Anchor Who Threw Him Off LIVE Show Both Taken Off Air By Pakistan TV

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was involved in massive controversy as he walked out of a TV programme after being told to leave by the host of the show at state-owned PTV. Shortly after, he then also resigned from his post as a cricket analyst and apologized to his fellow experts for the same. As per The Nation, PTV has decided to take both Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar off-air. Further, the report claimed that both Akhtar and Niaz won't be allowed to take any part in any other program organized by the television until the inquiry over the spat between the two was completed.

The Rawalpindi Express explained that he had resigned because of being treated badly and for being insulted on air by the host Nauman Niaz in the post-match show following Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Akthar took off his microphone and left the set, while Niaz did not call him back either. The show also included cricketing legends Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, among others. Consequently of the row, PTV decided to take both Akhtar and Niaz off-air until further inquiry.

PTV has decided to take both Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar off-air until the inquiry of the spat between the two completes.



They both won't be allowed to take part in any program aired by PTV.

The controversy involving Akhtar and Niaz began when the former Pakistani pacer ignored the questions of the PTV show host and began commenting on another topic. The 46-year old's ignorance irked the PTV host as he felt undermined. Consequently, Niaz told Akthar that he would not tolerate such misbehaving with him. The PTV host then suggested Akhtar leave the show before calling for a commercial break.

Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar had a harsh exchange of words during live PTV transmission. pic.twitter.com/nE0OhhtjIm — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021

Shoaib Akthar explains why he walked out

Shoaib Akthar took to Twitter and posted multiple tweets on Wednesday to explain in depth why he had no other choice but to leave the TV programme.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, before walking out of the PTV set, he apologized to his fellow experts as he said, "My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation."

Similarly, Nauman Niaz also explained his side of the controversy by taking to Twitter.