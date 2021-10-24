Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Win By 5 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: AP
Sri Lanka has defeated Bangladesh in their opening game of the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka won the game by 5 wickets with 7 balls remaining, courtesy of a brilliant inning by Charith Asalanka, who scored an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored his maiden T20 World Cup fifty against Bangladesh as he reached the milestone off just 28 balls, Rajapaksa's inning included 3 sixes and 3 boundaries.
Charith Asalanka scored his maiden fifty of the ICC T20 World Cup as he hit a 32-ball half-century to keep his team alive against Bangladesh. Asalanka's innings consisted of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Sri Lanka is currently batting at 105-4 in 13 overs and need 67 runs off 42 balls.
Mohammad Saifuddin has dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga for 6 runs with Sri Lanka trailing by 92 runs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Sper 12 match. Sri Lanka was looking good at one point in time after losing Kusal Perera early on in the innings. However, Bangladesh made a strong comeback to put the pressure back on the islanders.
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked two wickets in a single over as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka. Shakib is currently bowling at an economy of 3.00. Sri Lanka is now 72/3 in 9 overs.
After losing Kusal Perera early on in the innings, Sri Lanka bounced back stronger to score 54 runs in the powerplay. Lanka rookie Charith Asalanka scored 32 off 18 balls, including 2 boundaries and 2 sixes. Pathum Nissanka scored 19 off 15 balls in the first six overs. Sri Lanka need 114 runs in 84 balls.
Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed picked his first wicket in the very first over of the second innings as he dismissed Sri Lanka opener, Kusal Perera, for just 1 run.
Bangladesh finished its innings at 171-4 in 20 overs courtesy of some amazing batting performances by Mohammad Naim (62) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57), both of whom scored a half-century each in the match. Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara picked one wicket each in the game. Sri Lanka will now need to score 172 runs in order to win the game.
Sri Lanka bowler Lahiru Kumara effected a run out off his own bowling to dismiss Afif Hossain for 7 off 6 balls. Bangladesh is currently batting at 155-4 in 18.5 overs.
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored his first fifty of the ICC T20 World Cup while batting against Sri Lanka in their first Super 12 match on Sunday. Mushfiqur reached his half-century off just 32 balls. His knock was made up of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Bangladesh is currently batting at 150-3 in 18.1 overs.
After scoring his second fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Mohammad Naim was dismissed by Binura Fernando for 61 off 52 balls. Bangladesh is now batting at 140/3 in 20 overs.
Mohammad Naim scored his second fifty of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Naim hit 51 off 44 balls, including 3 boundaries against Sri Lanka in Bangladesh's first Super 12 match. Naim's first half-century had come against Oman on October 19. Bangladesh is currently batting at 103/2 in 13.4 overs.
Chamika Karunaratne dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for 10 off 7 balls. Hasan hit two boundaries during his cameo before he was sent back to the pavilion by Chamika, who bowled a perfect delivery to clip the top of off-stump.
Bangladesh opener Liton Das and Mohammad Naim almost maneuvered the powerplay without losing a single wicket before Lahiru Kumara struck and dismissed Liton for 16. The opening duo hit 40 runs in the first six overs with Naim scoring 22 off 21 balls and Liton scoring 16 off 16 balls. After Lahiru dismissed Liton, Shakib Al Hasan joined Naim in the middle.
Mohammad Naim and Liton Das opened the innings for Bangladesh and are currently batting at 3 and 6 runs respectively after the end of 2 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.
Bangladesh's Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has elected to field first against Bangladesh. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on verge of reaching a huge milestone as he is just 1 wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cups. Shakib is currently tied with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi at 39 wickets.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's go-to all-rounder, in 3 matches in this World Cup, has picked up 6 wickets and has also scored 71 runs. He will be vital for the team.
Lahiru Kumara: With Maheesh Theekshana out because of an injury, Kumara will have to be on point. So far, he has picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.61 with the best figures of 3 for 7.
Shakib Al Hasan: A must pick for every Dream11 team, so far in 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 108 runs and has also scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 4.5.
Mahmudullah: In 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 150 including a half-century against PNG in their last match.
The 15th match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see Bangladesh lock horns against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. While Sri Lanka will come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in the preliminary stage of the World Cup, Bangladesh come with just two wins in three games. Sri Lanka was the first team to qualify for the Super 12 stage amongst eight contenders in the initial round, while Bangladesh qualified after defeating Papua New Guinea and Oman to make it to the group stage.
The head-to-head record between both sides provides Sri Lanka an upper hand over Bangladesh courtesy of its superior winning percentage against the Men in Gree and Red.
Total Matches Played: 13
Sri Lanka Won: 7
Bangladesh Won: 4
Sri Lanka's predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara.
Bangladesh's predicted XI: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.