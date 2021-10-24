Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Win By 5 Wickets

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's go-to all-rounder, in 3 matches in this World Cup, has picked up 6 wickets and has also scored 71 runs. He will be vital for the team.

Lahiru Kumara: With Maheesh Theekshana out because of an injury, Kumara will have to be on point. So far, he has picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.61 with the best figures of 3 for 7.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan: A must pick for every Dream11 team, so far in 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 108 runs and has also scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 4.5.

Mahmudullah: In 3 matches in this World Cup, he has scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 150 including a half-century against PNG in their last match.

