Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face each other in the Super-12 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 24. Sri Lanka head into this match after winning three consecutive matches in the Group stage of the tournament and finishing at the top of Group-A. They were one of the first teams to qualify for Super-12, as they defeated Namibia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in stellar fashion. Bangladesh meanwhile, suffered an early disappointment in their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Scotland. However, Bangladesh made a strong comeback and won their next two matches to finish second in Group B behind Scotland.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 WC match in India, UAE, and the UK?

Indian fans can enjoy the match, by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India. The match will start from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:30 PM IST. The match would be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD in India, while fans in the UK can watch the telecast on Sky Sports. In the UAE, fans can enjoy the match on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN).

Meanwhile, the live streaming of the SL vs Ban match will be available on the online streaming platform Disney + Hotstar in India. At the same time, the match can be streamed live on Sky Sports NOW in the UK. In the UAE, live streaming would be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com.

On the match front, both teams have displayed all-round performances through bat and ball leading up to the Super-12 stage. Shakib Al Hassan has taken nine wickets till now and has the most wickets till now in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana follows Shakib with eight wickets to his name. Shakib also is also the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament till now, whereas Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has scored the second-highest runs in a single innings in the T20 World Cup till now.

Image: t20worldcup.com