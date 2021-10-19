T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand Cricket Team: Strengths And Weaknesses Of Kiwi Squad

A full-strength New Zealand T20I unit is all set to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 26 against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. New Zealand head into this series after winning the maiden edition of the ICC World Test Championship in June this year by defeating India in the finals. The team reached the finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019, however they lost to the eventual champions England in a high-intensity match.

In 2021, New Zealand has played a total of three T20I series, out of which they successfully claimed victory in two series. During Australia’s tour of New Zealand in February, the Kiwis won the five-match T20I series by 3-2. During Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in March, the Kiwis yet again clinched the three-match series in a whitewash. Meanwhile, during New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh in September this year, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the absence of the regular skipper Kane Williamson. With Williamson back into the side for the T20 World Cup 2021, the Kiwis also have the services of T20 heavyweights like Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Devon Conway.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Strengths & Weaknesses of the Kiwi squad

Talking about the strengths of the Kiwi squad, the presence of skipper Williamson in the side will be a bonus for the squad, as he is well known around the world for his calm, composed, and sensible captaincy skills. They have Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, and Glenn Phillips in the squad along with other players, who have made a good name for them in global cricket recently. Conway could turn out to be the x-factor of the squad, as he has scored 473 runs till now in T20Is in 14 matches only. He also has a staggering strike rate of 151.12 with a total of four half-centuries to his credit.

The weakness that New Zealand may face in the tournament, is in their all-rounder slot. They need an allrounder in their side who can chip in with quick runs, as well as dismiss batters whenever needed. They have the services of Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, and Mark Chapman in their World Cup squad, however, these players have found it tough to rise into the ranks of some world-class allrounders like Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, or Andre Russell. Apart from the weakness, New Zealand have a full-strength squad available for the tournament, as they seek to earn their maiden T20 World Cup title during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand’s 15-men squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Image: AP