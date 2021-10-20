T20 World Cup: An Overview Of The Group Stage Points Table Post Bangladesh's Win Over Oman

Bangladesh on Tuesday defeated Oman in its second match by 26 runs and kept their hopes to qualify for the Super 12 alive within their Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al-Amerat. Courtesy of the brilliant all-round performance by Shakib Al Hasan and outstanding bowling spell by Mustafizur Rahman, Oman lost the match by 26 runs. Bangladesh vs Oman was a do-or-die game for Mahmudullah & Co as they were defeated by Scotland in their first match. In another match, Scotland continued its winning run in the T20 World Cup as it defeated Papua New Guinea by 17 runs and bolstered its chances to qualify for the Super 12.

Now, with Bangladesh and Scotland registering their win in their respective matches, here is what the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage points table looks like-

T20 World Cup Group Stage table

Group A

Position Team Matches Played NRR Points 1 Sri Lanka 1 +2.607 2 2 Ireland 1 +1.755 2 3 Netherlands 1 -1.755 0 4 Namibia 1 -2.607 0

Group B

Position Team Matches Played NRR Points 1 Scotland 2 +0.575 4 2 Oman 2 +0.613 2 3 Bangladesh 2 +0.500 2 4 Papua New Guinea 2 -1.867 0

Super 12s Teams

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, and B.

Sri Lanka & Ireland look to bolster their chances of Super 12

The Netherlands on Wednesday, October 20, will take on Namibia in Match No.5 of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Netherlands had a poor outing against Ireland as they lost by seven wickets after Curtis Campher picked up a hat-trick. Namibia, on the other hand, suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Barring Craig Williams and Gerhard Erasmus, none of their batters could show resistance as Namibia were bowled out for 96. In another match, Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland are up in confidence as they won their opening qualifier game. Sri Lanka and Ireland will be eyeing to top the table of Group A on Wednesday's encounter. Sri Lanka vs Ireland will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup