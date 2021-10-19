T20 World Cup: Oman's Fayyaz Butt Takes A Screamer Of His Own Bowling Vs Bangladesh; WATCH

Oman pacer Fayyaz Butt took a stunning catch off of his own bowling in his opening over. Being a pace bowler it is never easy to get a catch from one's own bowling especially if it goes on towards the wrong side. But Fayyaz Butt managed to get both his hands and timed his jump to perfection to pull off a the catch. It was heartwarming to see such fielding from players of a team that is trying to get into the big league.

This certainly sets very high standards for all associate nations to match his fielding standards. Fans are used to seeing such catches from the International Cricket and high profile leagues such as the IPL or the Big Bash, but the Omani player showed that they can match up to their standards, especially in a major tournament like the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh vs Oman

Coming into this game, Oman had crushed Papua New Guinea and registered a 10-wicket win while Bangladesh faced a shocking defeat to Scotland.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, but the team did not get off to an ideal start by losing two wickets for 21 runs. Team Oman had the opportunity to cause further damage but could not capitalise on it, and dropped Naim Sheikh twice, who later went on to cause trouble in the game for them. Shakib Al Hasan (42) and Naim Sheikh (64) helped Bangladesh set up a defendable total of 153.

At the time of writing, the match is interestingly poised at the halfway stage with Oman requiring 84 to win off 10 overs with eight wickets in hand and the Bangladeshi spinners slowly putting the squeeze on them. For Oman, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood is out in the middle along with last man's star performer Jatinder Singh.

Image: @Twitter / T20 World Cup