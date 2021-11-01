T20 World Cup: ENG Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head, Predicted Playing XI & More

The 29th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see England lock horns against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of play. While England have won all its matches in the competition so far, Sri Lanka have registered just 1 win in three games in the Super 12 stage.

England are favourites in Group 1 to qualify for the knockout stage.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would require two massive wins in its next two matches and would want Australia, South Africa, and West Indies to lose their remaining games in order to make it to the semis, which is virtually impossible.

England vs Sri Lanka: H2H record

England and Sri Lanka have played a total of 12 T20 internationals against each other in bilateral series so far. England have an edge over the islanders with 8 wins in 12 matches, while Sri Lanka have just 4 wins to their name. The last five T20I encounters between the two sides witnessed England emerge victorious as they won all 5 games against Sri Lanka. England and Sri Lanka have met four times in the ICC T20 World Cups, where the former enjoy an edge with the lead of 3-1.

England vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

England vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Jason Roy, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Dushmantha Chameera

England vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera

Batters: Jos Buttler, Avishka Fernando, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

England vs Sri Lanka: Full squad

England's Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood; Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley.

Sri Lanka's Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

