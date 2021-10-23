T20 World Cup: Ex-India Pacer Reckons MS Dhoni Will Use Virat Kohli As 6th Bowling Option

Former pacer Praveen Kumar feels that Team India mentor MS Dhoni will play five bowlers during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The Indian team will be locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in the Super 12 clash. At the same time, Kumar also reckons that Mahi will use skipper Virat Kohli as a sixth bowling option. Virat Kohli had rolled his arms over during the warm-up match against Australia earlier this week.

Virat Kohli bowling: Praveen Kumar feels Indian skipper could be the sixth option

Taking to his official KOO handle, Praveen Kumar wrote that Virat Kohli may have to play a big role as a bowler because according to him, Dhoni will play five bowlers and Kohli will be used as the sixth bowler. Furthermore, he added the only relief is that there will be no Albie Morkel who had once made Virat Kohli quit bowling.

Praveen Kumar was referring to an IPL 2012 match between the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore where South African all-rounder Albie Morkel had hit Kohli for 28 runs in an over as CSK snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan

Pakistan and India have played a total of five matches in the T20 World Cup and the Men in Green have suffered humiliation in all of them. Two of those thrilling wins came in the final as well as the group stage match of the 2007 edition where MS Dhoni's boys won the contest via a bowl-out after both teams were tied at the same score after the completion of the 40 overs combined.

The 2009 T20 world champions would be hoping to rewrite history this time around. . However, Virat Kohli and Co. are expected to put on a dominating show against Pakistan since they will enter the competition as one of the favourites to win the prestigious tournament.

