T20 World Cup: India Or Pakistan? Babar Azam Makes Bold Claim Ahead Of High-voltage Clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a bold statement on Wednesday, claiming his side will win the high-intensity match against Virat Kohli-led Team India. Babar, while speaking at a press conference, reckoned that Pakistan's experience of playing cricket in the UAE for the past 3-4 years will give them an edge over India in the World Cup. Babar said his players know exactly how the wickets in the UAE are going to behave and what kind of adjustments will be required in order to adapt to the conditions. India and Pakistan will open their respective World Cup campaigns against each other on October 24.

"We know the pressure and the high intensity of each game, especially the first one. Hopefully, we can win the match and carry the momentum forward. Your belief and confidence as a group matter a lot before a tournament. As a team, our confidence and morale are really high," Babar was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day. We've been playing cricket in UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win," Babar added.

India vs Pakistan in World Cups

Pakistan and India have played a total of five matches in the T20 World Cup and the Men in Green have suffered humiliation in all of them except for the one that ended in a tie. Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup match, be it the 50-overs tournament or in the shortest form event. Pakistan will look to change the record in their favour when they lock horns against India in the upcoming World Cup. However, Virat Kohli and Co. are expected to put on a dominating show against India's arch-rival since they will enter the competition as one of the favourites to win.

Image: AP/PTI