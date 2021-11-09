T20 World Cup: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table After India Exits With Consolation Win

Team India got the better of Namibia by nine wickets in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. While India did get the better of Namibia in a one-sided contest, the results did not matter at all as the Indian team was already out of semi-final contention a day prior to this clash.

In fact, the last league match of the ongoing T20 World Cup between India and Namibia was nothing more than a dead-rubber and without further ado, let's take a look at the updated T20 World Cup Points Table after the Indian team exited the tournament with a consolation win.

T20 World Cup Points Table

As far as Group 2 is concerned, in-form Pakistan have succeeded in topping the group by keeping their undefeated streak intact having won all their five matches in the T20 WC Super 12 stages. Their net run rate reads +1.583 with 10 points to their tally. New Zealand who became the second team from the group to advance to the next round are placed at the second position with four wins from five games and eight points with an NRR of +1.162.

Team India bowed out on a high note having registered three victories from five games with an NRR of +1.747 and six points to their tally.With four and two points, Afghanistan and Namibia take the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Having failed to register even a single win, Scotland finished as the bottom-placed side in this group.

Teams Matches Win Loss NRR Points Pakistan 5 5 0 +1.583 10 New Zealand 5 4 1 +1.162 8 India 5 3 2 +1.747 6 Afghanistan 5 2 3 +1.053 4 Namibia 5 1 4 -1.890 2 Scotland 5 0 5 -2.383 0

T20 World Cup: India vs Namibia

The coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favour and he decided to bowl first. The opening pair of Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingan ensured a good start for the Namibians with a 33-run partnership before the former's dismissal in the fifth over.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then worked in tandem after the Powerplay overs as they picked up three wickets each. All-rounder David Wiese then scored a vital 26 that helped Namibia post a decent total of 132/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) registered an 86-run opening stand and an impactful unbeaten 25 from Suryakumar Yadav took the Men In Blue over the line by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare in this dead-rubber contest.

India T20 WC

Team India lost their opening two games against Pakistan and then New Zealand by huge margins- 10 & eight wickets respectively which did some damage to their Net Run Rate and while they made amends with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland, it all came down to New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 match to decide India's future in the tournament and with the BlackCaps' one-sided win over Afghans by eight wickets on Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side's semis qualification hopes were completely shattered as they failed to make the semis for the first time since the 2012 edition.