Team India's outgoing T20I skipper Virat Kohli has come forward and thanked all the fans and well-wishers but at the same time, also expressed disappointment for not being able to make an impact in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While India did get the better of Namibia by 10 wickets in their final Super 12 match, the results did not matter at all as the Indian team was already out of semi-final contention a day prior to this clash.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli thanks fans & well-wishers for their support

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virat Kohli wrote that together as one, the Indian team set out to achieve their goal (of winning the T20 World Cup) but unfortunately, fell short. The batting megastar then mentioned that nobody is more 'disappointed' than them as a side. Furthermore, he added that the support from the fans has been 'fantastic' for which Team India is 'grateful'.

Virat Kohli concluded by vowing to come back stronger and putting their best foot forward.

Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/UMUQgInHrV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2021

T20 World Cup: India vs Namibia

The coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favor and he decided to bowl first. The opening pair of Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingan ensured a good start for the Namibians with a 33-run partnership before the former's dismissal in the fifth over.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then worked in tandem after the Powerplay overs as they picked up three wickets each. All-rounder David Wiese then scored a vital 26 that helped Namibia post a decent total of 132/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) registered an 86-run opening stand and an impactful unbeaten 25 from Suryakumar Yadav took the Men In Blue over the line by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare in this dead-rubber contest.

Virat Kohli captaincy

Virat Kohli became the full-time skipper of India in all formats after legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni called his time from the role in late 2016. Since, 2017 Kohli has led India in a total of 49 T20I matches, out of which India successfully won 29 matches and lost only 16 matches. With a win percentage of 63.82 Kohli has achieved success as the T20I skipper, despite not having any ICC trophies to his name. While announcing his decision to quit captaincy in T20I cricket, Kohli said that he wants to focus on leading India in the longer formats, however, he will still play for the countries in all formats.