T20 World Cup: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table Post England's Win Over Australia

In-form England got the better of arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets and over eight overs to spare during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. By this emphatic win, not only have Eoin Morgan & Co. succeeded in inching closer to sealing a semis berth, but are also undefeated in this tournament so far.

Without further adieu, here's a look at the ICC T20 World Cup points table after the England vs Australia clash.

T20 World Cup Points Table

In Group 1, the 2009 T20 world champions England occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot having won all their three matches with six points to their tally and a superior net run rate of +3.948. South Africa have now displaced Australia from the second spot with a four-wicket win in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. They have now won two of their three matches and have four points with an NRR of +0.210.

Australia have slipped down to the third spot after a bitter defeat to England and even though they are tied with South Africa at four points, it is their negative NRR of -0.627 which has worked against them. The 2014 winners Sri Lanka take the fourth position having won just one out of their three games.

The defending champions West Indies have now replaced Bangladesh to clinch the fifth spot after their stunning three-run win over the Asian side on Friday. The Windies finally registered their first win of the competition. Having lost all their three games, Bangladesh take the sixth & final spot in the points table.

Coming to Group 2, Pakistan take the 'Numero Uno' spot with three straight wins and six points to their tally. The Afghans are still placed at second position with a win as well as a loss and four points to their tally. With an NRR of +0.550, Namibia are at the third spot after a thrilling win against Scotland on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, New Zealand who had gone down to Pakistan by five wickets on Tuesday take the fourth spot with an NRR of -0.532.

The inaugural edition's winners Team India take the second-last spot with an NRR of -0.973 after having played just one game last weekend where they had suffered a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan.

Having lost both their games, Scotland (-3.562) find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Here's the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table

Group 1

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 3 3 0 +3.948 6 South Africa 3 2 1 +0.210 4 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 -0.350 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 2 Bangladesh 3 0 3 -1.069 0

Group 2

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points Pakistan 3 3 0 +0.638 6 Afghanistan 2 1 1 +0.210 2 Namibia 1 1 0 +0.550 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 -0.532 0 India 1 0 1 -0.973 0 Scotland 2 0 2 -3.562 0

Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup