T20 World Cup, Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Fixture List, Average Score, Capacity And More

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is one of the three stadiums in the United Arab Emirates that will host the T20 World Cup. It has hosted the third-highest number of matches hosted in a single venue with 263 ODIs played, with Sydney Cricket Ground (277) and Melbourne Cricket Ground (275) first and second respectively and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has the record highest number of ODI's hosted at a venue with 240.

The conditions of the pitch are said to favour the team batting first as runs are expected to dry out towards the second innings. It was also briefly the Afghan national cricket team's home ground before they changed their home ground to Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, India.

Average T20 Score at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Based on the stats of the T20I matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the average first innings score is 149 and the average second innings score is 131. This shows that the pitch is relatively bowling favoured and teams would prefer to bat first as the second innings score is pretty low. The ODI stats for the stadium are similar, the average first inning score in ODI is 224 and the average second innings score is 191 showing that batting first might be the better option at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Capacity

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 27,000. However, given the pandemic fans are not expected to fill the entire stadium. The two ends of the stadium are the Pavillion End and Sharjah Club. It was established back in 1982 and has been renovated over the years.

Schedule of T20 World Cup matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Friday, October 22 - First Round Group A - Ireland vs Namibia

Friday, October 22 - First Round Group A - The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Sunday, October 24 - 15th Match, Group 1 - Bangladesh vs TBA

Monday, October 25 - 17th Match, Group 2 - Afghanistan vs Scotland

Tuesday, October 26 - 19th Match, Group 2 - Pakistan vs New Zealand

Friday, October 29 - 23rd Match, Group 1 - Bangladesh vs West Indies

Saturday, October 30 - 25th Match, Group 1 - South Africa vs TBA

Monday, November 1 - 29th Match, Group 1 - England vs TBA

Friday, November 5 - 36th Match, Group 2 - New Zealand vs TBA

Saturday, November 6 - 39th Match, Group 1 - England vs South Africa

Sunday, November 7 - 41st Match, Group 2 - Pakistan vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021 Stadiums

Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Image: @ICC/Twitter