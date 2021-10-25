T20 World Cup: What Happened To Hardik Pandya? Will He Play India's Next Match Against NZ?

Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While the opening loss has put India in a spot of bother, the Virat Kohli-led side's troubles were compounded after all-rounder Hardik Pandya ended up injuring his shoulder while batting.

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya injury

As a result of the shoulder injury, Hardik Pandya could not come out to the field during the second innings and his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan came in as the substitute fielder. Meanwhile, the extent of the younger Pandya's injury could not be confirmed and it was learned that the middle-order batsman was taken for precautionary scans to check whether he has suffered any serious injury.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Hardik Pandya could only manage to score 11 runs off eight deliveries which included two boundaries. He was dismissed by pacer Haris Rauf in the final over as India were restricted to 151/7 from their 20 overs riding on a vital 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

In reply Pak captain Babar Azam (68*) and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (79*) helped the Men In Green in overhauling this target with more than two overs to spare.

T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand

After going down to Pakistan in a one-sided contest, Virat Kohli & Co. will now lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Dubai next Sunday. It is a must-win match for India to keep their chances of sealing a semis berth alive. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition's winners also have a lot of work to do as far as their Net Run Rate is concerned. After their bitter loss to Babar Azam & Co., India's NRR has gone down to -0.973, and therefore, they would be hoping to make amends when they face the BlackCaps next weekend.

Before Team India's faceoff against New Zealand, the Kiwis will be up against an upbeat Pakistan team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.