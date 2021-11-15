T20 World Cup: What Is A 'shoey' Celebration? Why Aussies Drank Champagne From Worn Shoes?

Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis indulged in a 'shoey' celebration after their side beat New Zealand to lift the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In a video shared by the ICC, Australian players were seen celebrating their first-ever T20 World Cup win inside their dressing room. The video shows the Australian team posing for a group photo before Wade takes out his shoe to drink the celebratory champagne from it. Stoinis joins Wade in drinking the champagne from his shoe as the entire Australian squad cheer for them in the background.

What is a 'shoey' celebration?

The 'shoey' celebration is when someone drinks the celebratory champagne or any beverage after pouring it in a shoe. The celebration, which is common in Australia, was made popular by the Australian Formula One racer Daniel Ricciardo, who introduced the trend in 2016 after winning the German Grand Prix. Ricciardo repeated the stunt on multiple occasions thereafter, even sharing it with the British Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. In 2019, Australian cricketer Andrew Tye had promised to do a 'shoey' celebration if his team Punjab Kings would have won the Indian Premier League that season. However, Tye had to drop the plan as Punjab Kings couldn't even make it to the playoff stage.

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to win its maiden World T20 title on Sunday. After winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch had elected to bowl first. New Zealand posted a total of 172 runs in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson, who scored 85 off 48 balls. Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham also contributed to the total as they scored 28, 18, and 13 runs respectively. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for the Aussies, while Adam Zampa picked one.

In reply, Australian batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia chase down the target in 18.5 overs. The duo forged a crucial 91-run partnership after the dismissal of Aaron Finch in the 3rd over. While Warner scored 53 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult, Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls to ensure his side finishes on the winning side. Glenn Maxwell came in at the backend of the second innings and scored 28 off 18 balls to help Marsh complete the run chase. Marsh was adjudged the player of the match.

