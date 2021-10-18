T20 World Cup: When Kohli Bowed To Sachin Tendulkar After India Beat Pak In Epic Clash

Indian sensation Virat Kohli scored 55 runs off 37 balls during India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 and bowed down to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in a stadium jam-packed with an audience as India went on to defeat Pakistan by six wickets. The gesture by Kohli was made in the Super 10 match of the World T20 match being played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Kohli scored his 14th half-century in the match, which turned out to be a match-winning knock and showed his respect towards the Indian legend cheering for Team India from the stands. Kohli will lead India in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in the UAE.

Kohli hit unbeaten 55 runs in the match at a strike rate of 148.64 with the help of seven fours and one six. With the Indian skipper MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs for India, Pakistan suffered yet another loss at the hands of India in the World Cup history. Dedicating his half-century to Sachin Tendulkar after India’s stunning victory, in the post-match interview, Virat Kohli said that he started playing cricket by watching Tendulkar. So, it was a great feeling to bow down for the legend in front of a stadium full of 67,000 people.

Watch highlights of India vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 Highlights-

India vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match on October 24

On the match front, were chasing a target of 119 runs from 18 overs set by Pakistan in the first innings. Earlier in the match, the Indian bowlers showed great character and displayed economic bowling by restricting Pakistan to 118 runs at the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 10 and six runs respectively as Kohli took the match forward with Yuvraj Singh at the other end. Singh returned at an individual score of 24 runs as Kohli was joined by the skipper in the middle. Dhoni then scored 13 runs off nine balls and earned the victory for India, with Kohli at the non-striker’s end.

India and Pakistan lock horns yet again in the T20 World 2021, on October 24. Virat Kohli will lead India in his final assignment as the T20I skipper of India, as Pakistan head into the ICC tournament for the first time under Babar Azam. The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30 PM IST from the Dubai International Stadium.

Image: PTI