'Time For Serious Introspection': Sehwag, Pujara & Ex-cricketers React To India's Loss

New Zealand stunned India in their second encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 31, defeating the pre-tournament favorites by 8 wickets. The Blackcaps outclassed the Men in Blue in every department to hand them their second consecutive defeat in the tournament, making their journey to the knockout stage even more difficult. It is now virtually impossible for India to qualify for the next stage of the World Cup as they are currently lurking at the bottom of the points table in Group 2.

After the loss, several former cricketers turned to social media to criticise India's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup. Amongst those who fired some harsh words at the Virat Kohli-led side was ex-India opener Virender Sehwag. Calling the loss 'very disappointing', Sehwag said India's body language on the field wasn't great and that their shot selection was poor. Sehwag said it is time for some 'serious introspection' on part of India. Other former cricketers who criticised Team India for the humiliating defeat are VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Azharuddin, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc.

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

India vs New Zealand

India suffered yet another meltdown as New Zealand reduced the Men in Blue to a low total of 110/7 in 20 overs. India, for the first time in T20 internationals, opened with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, who scored just 22 runs between them. Kishan and Rahul were dismissed by Trent Boult and Tim Southee for 4 and 18 runs, respectively. Rohit Sharma, who came in at No. 3 to bat, scored 14 off 14 balls before being dismissed off Ish Sodhi's bowling. Rohit was gifted a second chance right after he came to the crease. He was dropped by Adam Milne.

Sodhi dismissed Virat Kohli for 9 runs off 17 balls in his next over. Rishabh Pant was clean bowled for 12 off 19 balls by Adam Milne, who took his first wicket in the match. Boult took two more wickets in the same over, dismissing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur for 23 and 0 runs, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja hit 26 runs off 19 balls near the end of the innings, but it wasn't enough to help India achieve a defendable total. Boult finished with a figure of 3/20 in 4 overs.

Meanwhile, New Zealand chased down the target with ease courtesy of some brilliant batting by Daryl Mitchell, who scored 49 off 35 balls. India picked just 2 wickets in the game when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill for 20 off 17 balls and then removed Mitchell in the 13th over. New Zealand skipper Kane Williams, on the other hand, played a captain's inning to ensure his side crosses the finish line without the fall of any more wickets. Williamson scored an unbeaten 33 off 31 balls. Ish Sodhi was adjudged the player of the match for picking 2/17 in 4 overs.

