Video Of Virat Kohli Dancing To 'My Name Is Lakhan' In India-Afghanistan T20 Is Priceless

Team India registered an effortless win against Afghanistan at their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash on Wednesday. With this win, the Men in Blue registered their first points on the board keeping themselves afloat in the tournament. As the cricket lovers celebrate India's formidable victory, a video of skipper Virat Kohli dancing on the field during the match is making rounds on the internet.

Virat Kohli dancing to 'My Name is Lakhan'

The Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli is prominently known for his daunting and aggressive gameplay, however, the skipper is also popular for his enthusiasm on the field which was exhibited in yesterday's match when he could not help but groove to the classic Bollywood song playing in the stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the video that is making rounds on the internet, Virat can be seen dancing to 'My Name is Lakhan' song at the boundary rope at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The popular song is from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan was directed by Subhash Ghai and stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The Indian Cricket team captain was seen performing the popular hook step from the 'My Name is Lakhan' song which led to a loud eruption of cheers from the crowd.

The video was quick to gain traction on social media as it has now garnered over 109k views on Twitter. Netizens were also quick to react to the video as one user wrote, ''He just can't resist to dance on anil kapoor movie songs, he was also dancing in 2016 wc'' while another commented, ''He always dances to that song #viratkholi''.

Virat Kohli dancing on @AnilKapoor ‘s song 😭❤️ How can someone hit this guy? #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/Kt6ijWIgo7 — Mohit (@MohitJawa12) November 4, 2021

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

With a 66-run win over Afghanistan, Virat Kohli & co have now advanced to the fourth spot in Group 2. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs for the first wicket. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya proved to be a powerful pair as they took India's total to 210 runs with two wickets posting the highest total of the tournament. Team India will now hope that Afghanistan beats New Zealand to provide them with an outside chance to qualify for the semi-finals at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Image: Twitter/@Hrshkohli/AP