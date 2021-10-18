Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Sharing 'light-hearted Conversations' At WC T20 Wins Internet

In the latest photo released by the BCCI on its social media handles, Team India skipper Virat Kohli is seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation with team mentor MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain had agreed to be part of Team India's support staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup and is said to have joined the squad yesterday.

In a similar photo released yesterday MS Dhoni was seen having a conversation with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar during a net session in Dubai.

MS Dhoni's presence will be of immense help to the Indian side that will look to get their hands on the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. The Indian mentor is considered one of the sharpest minds on the cricket field and recently helped his franchise 'Chennai Super Kings' to their 4th IPL title.

T20 World Cup Warm-up match: England vs India as it happened

In today's warm-up match between India and England in Dubai, Team India won the toss and elect to bowl against an England side who were being led by stand-by captain Jos Buttler in absence of Eoin Morgan who is taking a break post the IPL. Buttler and Roy got England to a good start before Shami Ahmed pressed the breaks and got the skipper.

England then lost two wickets with not much on the board. However, Bairstow and Livingstone both kept the scorecard ticking and taking every opportunity to smash the bowlers around. A cameo from these two along with a quick-fire 43 of 20 from Moeen Ali saw England post a strong total of 188.

From the Indian bowling point of view, Jasprit Bumrah had a good game finishing with figures of 1/26 in his four overs while Mohammed Shami picked up a three despite going for 40 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin too completed his spell economically. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were completely off and were in no rhythm.

