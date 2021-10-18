Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Newly-opened Madame Tussauds In Dubai Ahead Of T20 WC

Team India skipper Virat Kohli who is one of the most widely followed cricketers around the world has one more feather added to his cap. Ahead of Team India's T20 World Cup opening game against Pakistan, Virat Kohli's wax statue has been unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds. Various social media users took to Twitter and shared the picture of Virat Kohli's wax statue. It is pertinent to mention that this will be Virat Kohli's second wax statue. Virat Kohli's first wax statue was launched at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dubai's Madame Tussauds opened its doors last week and it consists of the wax statues of personalities like The Queen of England, former American President Donald Trump, footballer David Beckham, action star Jackie Chan, footballer Lionel Messi, actor Tom Cruise and more.

Fans react to Virat Kohli's Madam Tussaud's wax statue:

Wax statue of Virat Kohli unveiled at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds. pic.twitter.com/aE379nMOMR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2021

Then Lord's

Now second Wax statue at madame Tussauds



Cricket's Global Superstar King KOHLI 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/DzSyJHGyDU — MASTER|Lokesh🇮🇳 (@IamLokesh26) October 18, 2021

More than over hundred players are participating in this World Cup but only one wax statue was unveiled at Dubai Madame Tussauds.



Global superstar @imVkohli . ✌❤ pic.twitter.com/sWJQL8A36i — Harsh (@ForeverKohli_) October 18, 2021

King kohli's Wax statue at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds 😍@imVkohli



King for a reason 💯 pic.twitter.com/Q7qpxLY44Y — RCB Army Telugu™ (@RCBTeluguArmy) October 18, 2021

Virat Kohli confirms he will bat at 3 in T20 World Cup

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on not opening the innings for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Team India will play their first warm-up match of the tournament against England on October 18, whereas they play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 24.

After winning the toss against England, while speaking on the official broadcast of the match by Star Sports, Kohli said, "We will bowl first. We have had success in the past. So we want to create that same energy. The IPL is right up there, but this is paramount. Adaptability, how plays where is what matters. We are pretty solid in how we are going to start in the first game. We will look to give game-time to most of them. Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3. That's the only thing I can say for now."

(Image: Twitter/PTI)