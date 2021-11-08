Wasim Jaffer Gives Savage Reply After Pakistan Trolls Indian Fans Over T20 WC Elimination

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Sunday, November 7, gave a befitting reply to a Pakistani news website after they tried to troll Indian fans over Team India's humiliating performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Team India's qualification to the semi-final stage of the ICC event depended on the result of Afghanistan versus New Zealand game; however, after the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost two wickets in quick succession shortly after the start of their inning last afternoon, the Pakistani news website turned to social media in an attempt to troll Indian fans, asking "How are you feeling, Indian fans?"

Wasim Jaffer's response

"Had a heavy lunch between 12-1, still feeling full," Jaffer wrote in response to the distasteful tweet by the Pakistani website. Jaffer included a winking emoticon with his tweet. Jaffer was astute in his response as the time "12-1" also indicated the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in all World Cup matches. The Pakistani website's post was based on their obvious over-excitement about their team's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, where they advanced to the semi-finals without much difficulty in the group stage, which is extremely unexpected for an unpredictable team like Pakistan. India, on the other hand, had entered the World Cup as pre-tournament favourites.

While Pakistan was the first team to qualify for the knockout stage from Group 2, India suffered a couple of early blows to finish their campaign on a sad note. India lost against Pakistan in its first game on October 24 and then went down against New Zealand in their second game to put themselves at risk of an early ouster from the World Cup. India are all set to play its last game of the T20 World Cup against Namibia on November 8 following which the players and support staff will pack their bags to return to the county.

Monday's game between India and Namibia is also significant in the sense that it will be Virat Kohli's final match as T20I captain as he had earlier announced that he will be hanging his boots from the T20I captaincy following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Kohli became the full-time skipper of India in all formats after legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni called his time from the role in late 2016. Since, 2017 Kohli has led India in a total of 49 T20I matches, out of which India successfully won 29 matches and lost only 16 matches.

Image: WasimJaffer/Twitter

