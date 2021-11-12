Wasim Jaffer Has Another 'meme' Masterpiece To Describe T20 World Cup 2021 Title Race

Wasim Jaffer's hilarious memes regarding the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 are being liked by many fans. Former Indian cricketer recently shared a Dhamaal movie meme to describe India and Australia's qualification chance for the knockout stage.

On Friday, Wasim Jaffer shared yet another hilarious movie meme which was directed towards England and Pakistan.

Wasin Jaffer takes dig at Pakistan and England with 'Deewana Mastana' meme

Wasim Jaffer recently trolled former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen following his tweet on handing over England the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy. Back on November 2, Pietersen had tweeted that only Pakistan and Afghanistan have the ability to beat this English side, but only if the game is played in Sharjah. Following England's loss to New Zealand in the first semi-final, Jaffer trolled Pietersen with a Tweet featuring Kane Williamson image with a text which read 'Haa Hum yaha sirf Burj Khalifa Dekhne Aaye hai' which translates into we have only come here to watch Burj Khalifa.

Former Indian cricketer once again shared a hilarious meme which was an image from a movie from the 90's called Deewan Mastana on his Koo account. The cricketer called the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 a 'Deewana Mastana' of an event where the leaders at the halfway mark of the competition will now watch the finals as spectators. The meme was targeted towards England and Pakistan who were knocked out in the semifinal stage with the final of the tournament being an Australia vs New Zealand contest.

T20 World Cup: A look at Australia vs Pakistan semifinal match

Coming to Australia vs Pakistan semifinal match Pakistan batting first scored 176/4 with half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan 65 runs and Fakhar Zaman 55*. For Australia, Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets while Zampa and Cummin picked up 1 wicket apiece. Australia in their chase looked to be down and out despite David Warner's 49 runs. However, Matthew Wade turned the match in space of three balls after being dropped by Hassan Ali on 21. Wade remained unbeaten on 41 runs while Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 40 which took the match away from Pakistan.

Australia has yet another shot at the T20 World Cup title after entering the final courtesy of Matthew Wade innings. Back in 2010, Australia came ups short against England, but this time they will look to add the only silverware missing from the trophy cabinet. New Zealand on the other hand will want to make it two ICC trophies in a row after winning the World Test Championship this year. The Australia vs New Zealand match is a repeat of 2015 ODI World Cup final which Australia won on their home ground.