ICC Women's World Cup Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Loss To New Zealand

India on Thursday lost a crucial World Cup game against New Zealand to slip to the fifth position in the points table. The Match No. 8 of the ongoing Women's World Cup saw India lose by 62 runs courtesy of yet another batting collapse. India's batters failed to chase down a total of 260 runs in 50 overs. India were bowled out by New Zealand for 198 runs in 46.4 overs. New Zealand, on the other hand, have climbed to the second spot in the points table. The Kiwis have played three games in the competition so far and have won two games, while India have played two matches and won one game.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Points Table

Teams Matches played Wins Losses Points Australia Women 2 2 0 4 New Zealand Women 3 2 1 4 West Indies Women 2 2 0 4 South Africa Women 1 1 0 2 India Women 2 1 1 2 England Women 2 0 2 0 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs New Zealand

Returning to the match, New Zealand scored 260 runs in 50 overs. Amy Satterthwaite led the way for her team, scoring 75 runs off 84 balls before being removed by Pooja Vastrakar. Amelia Kerr made a half-century of her own, smashing 50 runs off 64 balls before being dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. To assist New Zealand reach a fighting total, wicketkeeper Katey Martin struck 41 runs and captain Sophie Devine smashed 35 off 30 balls.

Pooja Vastrakar picked four wickets for India, while Gayakwad picked two wickets. Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma picked one wicket each.

Batting second, India suffered yet another batting collapse, losing its top order early in the innings. Apart from Harmanpreet Haur's hard-fought 71 runs off 63 balls, no other Indian batter was able to score more than 31 runs, which came from skipper Mithali Raj. The third-highest individual score came from Yastika Bhatia as he scored 28 runs off 59 balls before being dismissed by Lea Tahuhu. Satterthwaite was awarded the player of the match prize for her outstanding innings with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@cricketworldcup