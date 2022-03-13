ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After AUS Vs NZ; Where Does Team India Stand?

The Australia women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand women in a stunning fashion in Match no. 11 of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Wellington on March 13. Batting first, Australia scored a first-innings total of 269 runs at the loss of eight wickets, courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s knock of 68 runs and a quickfire knock of 48* runs off 18 balls by Ashleigh Gardner down the order.

In the second innings, the Aussie bowlers put up a fantastic effort with the ball and bowled out the hosts for a mere score of 128 runs to win the match by 141 runs and reached the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 table.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Updated rankings

Australia currently sits at the top of the table with three wins from all three matches they have played in the tournament. They have six points to their name with a net run rate of 1.626. Meanwhile, the Aussie women replaced India at the top, who have won two out of the three matches they have played, having lost only one game to New Zealand.

On the other hand, the defeat against Australia was the second loss for the Kiwi women in the ongoing edition of the World Cup and they currently sit fourth in the table with four points and an NRR of -0.257. India and New Zealand sandwich South Africa Women in third place, who have had an undefeated campaign so far with two wins from two matches.

Teams Matches Played Wins Defeats Points NRR Australia-Women 3 3 0 6 1.626 India-Women 3 2 1 4 1.333 South Africa-Women 2 2 0 4 0.380 New Zealand-Women 4 2 2 4 -0.257 West Indies-Women 3 2 1 4 -0.967 England-Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 Bangladesh-Women 2 0 2 0 0.923 Pakistan-Women 3 0 3 0 -1.274

What else happened during Sunday's match?

Coming back to the Sunday's match Perry was awarded the player of the match award for her half-century as well as the bowling figures of 1/18 in five overs. Darcie Brown returned with the best figures of 3/22 in seven overs for Australia, while Amanda_Jade Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets each.

At the same time, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt, picked up one wicket each. Amy Satterthwaite scored the maximum of 44 runs for the hosts for New Zealand.

