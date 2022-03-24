Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table After Rain Washes Out SA Vs WI Match

South Africa on Thursday became the second team to qualify for the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2022 cricket tournament after their match against West Indies was washed out due to rain. West Indies were able to bowl only 10.5 overs during the South Africa vs West Indies match at Basin Reserve, with South Africa placed at 61/4. Both the teams received one point each but the path only gets tougher for West Indies from here on.

Currently, England is playing Pakistan and need to win the match by a huge margin to keep their chances alive. West Indies finished their campaign with 7 points and a net run rate of -0.885. India on the other have played 6 matches and taken 6 points. The Women in Blue have net run rate of +0.768. England meanwhile are fifth with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.327. With their group matches now all done, West Indies will have to sit and wait in the hope that both India and England don't overtake them during the run home to the semi-finals.

Australia was the first team to go through to the semifinals of the Women's Cricket World Cup followed by South Africa and now with only two spots up for grabs the battle will be between India, the West Indies and England. With a point following the washout, West Indies have moved to the third spot on the table with 7 points, while India are fourth with 6 points following their win over Bangladesh. Hosts New Zealand sit sixth in the standings with two wins and four losses from six games, while Bangladesh and Pakistan with two points each, wrap up the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 points standings.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table