Women's World Cup: Mitchell Starc Applauds From Stands As Wife Alyssa Healy Slams Century

The Women's World Cup final is being currently played between Australia and England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, who scored a century in the semi-final match, carried her form in the final as well playing a mesmerising knock of 170 runs as Australia posted 356/5 in 50 overs after batting first. Besides the crowd, Alyssa Healy's husband and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc also applauded his wife for her fine knock which put Australia in a strong position.

Australia vs England: Alyssa Healy gets applause from Mitchell Starc

Alyssa Healy's husband and Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was at the venue of the final and applauded the performance of his wife from the stands. Starc was also spotted clapping for Healy as she played a majestic knock to reach the three-figure mark.

Mitchell Starc made it to Christchurch to watch Alyssa Healy in the final!



I absolutely love that he could be earning millions in the IPL but family always comes first. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/3B4WNDVBCg — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) April 3, 2022

Starc, who was last seen during Australia’s 1-0 Test series triumph over Pakistan last month, landed in New Zealand to support his wife and wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who has been outstanding in the tournament. This is not the first time that Starc has been seen cheering his wife from the stands. The pacer even pulled out midway through Australia’s 2020 ODI series against South Africa to support his wife in the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Record broken by Alyssa Healy

Healy also surpassed Haynes to set a new World Cup record for most runs in a Women's World Cup. Both Healy and Haynes surpassed Debbie Hockley's tally of 456 runs from 1997. However, Healy broke the record soon after, going past 500 runs in the Women's World Cup 2022 as Australia went on to post the highest-ever total in a World Cup final.

A record-breaker 🌟



Take a bow, Alyssa Healy 🙌 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2onjtZHY2a — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy also became the first cricketer in the history of the sport to hit a hundred each in the sem-final and final of a World Cup. After hammering a 107-ball 129 against West Indies in the semi-final, Healy brought up her hundred in as many balls after a 160-run opening stand with Rachael Haynes, who got out for 68.

Highlights from AUS vs ENG 1st Innings

After England captain, Heather Knight asked Australia to bat, the decision was proved wrong with Rachael Haynes and Healy adding 160 runs for the first wicket. England finally got the breakthrough, with Haynes departing for 68 runs. Beth Mooney then joined Alyssa Healy at the crease and completed her half-century before getting out on 62 runs. Anya Shrubsole was the only positive outcome of the innings as the pacer registered figures of 3/46 in 10 overs