'Can You Come Out Of Retirement?': Cricket World In Awe Of MS Dhoni's Last-over Heroics

MS Dhoni on Thursday showcased his vintage self once again and finished the match ‘in style’ for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets. Dhoni put forth last over heroics by hitting back-to-back boundaries to hand CSK a victory in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The former CSK captain turned the game around in the final over and landed his team a victory from jaws of defeat.

Dhoni, who is often lauded for his match finishing skills, faced MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the dying minutes of the game as CSK needed 16 off 4 balls to win. Bringing his vintage game to the pitch, the former skipped smashed the MI pacer for 6,4,2 and 4 in four balls to win the match for his side. Dhoni ended the innings on 28 from 13 deliveries at a strike rate of 215.38.

Cricket world reacts to MS Dhoni's fiery innings

Dhoni’s heroics in the death over was met by amazing reactions from teammates and fans including current CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who bowed down to him in respect after the final ball. Meanwhile, many from the cricketing fraternity also took cognisance of the heroic innings by the Indian World Cup-winning skipper and lauded the same. While many showered praises on the 40-year-old for his heroics, a few asked if he could return from retirement for the national side after the fiery innings.

Former teammate Suresh Raina was one among the first to take to social media to praise Dhoni for his innings. Speaking about the same, he wrote, “Dhoni Bhai at the end, always a delight to watch!”

Further, former Indian teammates Amit Mishra and Virender Sehwag were among others to react to their former skipper’s innings.

The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much needed innings by our very own @msdhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win 💛 #yellove pic.twitter.com/2H0GTZh3xX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2022

MS Dhoni … Om Finishaya Namaha .

What a win. Romba Nalla #MIvsCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, former teammate RP Singh took to Twitter to ask if Dhoni could come out from retirement for the next T20 World Cup. Furthermore, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad went on to call Dhoni “the greatest last over batter” following the match.

Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 21, 2022

The greatest last over batter. What a win from Dhoni. Calmness and flawless execution. #MIvsCSK — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 21, 2022

Apart from Indian cricketers, England Women’s team cricketer Kate Cross, former English cricketer Graeme Swann, Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi were also among others to laud Dhoni for his heroic innings.

You can never write off the greatest finisher, MS Dhoni! Heartbreaking for @mipaltan but amazing for @ChennaiIPL 🏏 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 21, 2022

DHONI! Epic .. — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 21, 2022

@msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are the 🐐 of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi #Dhoni — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2022

#Dhoni turns back the clock! Breathing heavy, but looking cool. Another killer blow for @ImRo45 and @mipaltan - And a tiny window opens for @ChennaiIPL #IPL — Charu Sharma (@Charuonsports) April 21, 2022

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni wins the game in final ball

Mumbai Indians put 155 runs on board, courtesy of a fine half-century from Tilak Verma. MI then kept themselves in the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals when defending the total.

CSK's Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa looked to have taken the match away from MI with a fine partnership. After the partnership was broken, five-time champions Mumbai Indians fought their way back as the bowlers kept nerves of steel to force pressure on CSK batters.

Rohit Sharma and co. had their eye on the finishing line, however, the drama was just about to start with MS Dhoni still at the crease.

A quick cameo from Dwaine Pretorius (22 from 14) kept CSK alive in the match. In the final over, CSK needed 17 off 6 deliveries with MI skipper Rohit Sharma handing the ball to Jaydev Unadkat. CSK did not have the best of starts to the over, losing Pretorius off the very first delivery.

Bravo took a single off the second delivery and left Dhoni with 16 to get off the last four deliveries. The veteran cricketer first hit a six and then smashed a boundary in the very next ball to bring down the equation to six off just two deliveries. The fifth delivery saw Dhoni taking quick two runs. With a four needed off the last delivery to win the match, the 40-year-old managed to score the winning runs.

Image: @IndianPremierLeague/ Twitter