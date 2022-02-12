CSK Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2022

The 2021 Indian Premier League(IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings(CSK) walked into the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction with four retained players in their squad. The four-time winners named Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crore, MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali for Rs 8 crore, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 6 crore as their four player retentions. Meanwhile, on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bangalore, CSK also made headlines for buying Deepak Chahar for a whopping amount of INR 14 crore. While Chahar became the most expensive bowler in the history of IPL auction, CSK also reacquired the services of veterans Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, and Robin Uthappa.

Players Chennai Super Kings retained for IPL 2022:

1. Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 crores)

2. MS Dhoni (₹12 crores)

3. Moeen Ali (₹8 crores)

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crores)

Players Chennai Super Kings bought at IPL 2022 Auction:

5. Robin Uthappa (₹ 2 crores) - 2021 IPL winning player with CSK, and veteran India batter Robin Uthappa was bought by Chennai for his base price of INR 2 crore.

6. Dwayne Bravo (₹ 4.4 crores) - CSK faced stiff competition from Sunrisers Risers Hyderabad, entering into the bidding war, as Delhi Capitals (DC) also joined the bidding war for the Caribbean all-rounder. However, CSK purchased Bravo for INR 4.4 crore, displaying their trust in him.

7. Ambati Rayudu (₹ 6.25 crores) - Having registered for the tournament as a wicketkeeper, CSK and DC faced off in the bidding war for the 2021 title-winning player. While SRH joined in at 4.2 crores, CSK took the bid to INR 6.25 crore, before SRH gave up.

8. Deepak Chahar (₹ 14 crores) - The 29-year-old all-rounder remained the centre of attraction in the IPL 2022 mega auction as four teams in involved in his bidding before CSK made a late entry and emerged as the highest bidder. While DC opened the bidding, joined by SRh at 2.4 crores, CSK made their first bid at INR 12.5 crore, while facing competition from Rajasthan Royals(RR). CSK looked adamant about letting him go and ended up buying him for INR 14 crore. Chahar became the most expensive bowler in IPL’s history.

9. Tushar Deshpande (₹ 4.4 crores): The Mumbai bowler got the big bucks as CSK went after him.

10. K.M Asif (₹ 20 Lakh): The right-arm medium pacer from Kerala was bought for his base price.

11. Shivam Dube (₹ 4 crores)

12. Maheesh Theekshana (₹ 70 Lakh)

13. Simarjeet Singh (₹ 20 Lakh)

14. Rajvardhan Hangargekar (₹ 1.5 crore)

15. Devon Conway (₹ 1 crore)

16. Dwaine Pretorius (₹ 50 lakh)

17. Mitchell Santner (₹ 1.6 crore)

18. Adam Milne (₹ 1.9 crore)

19. Subhranshu Senapati (₹ 20 lakh)

20. Prashant Solanki (₹ 1.2 crore)

21. Mukesh Choudhary (₹ 20 lakh)

22. K.Bhagath Varma (₹ 20 lakh)

23. Chris Jordan (₹ 3.6 crore)

24. C.Hari Nishaanth (₹ 20 lakh)

25. N. Jagadeesan (₹ 20 lakh)

(Image: @iplt20.com/BCCI)