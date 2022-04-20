DC Vs PBKS: Another Delhi Capitals Player Tests Positive For Covid; Total Cases Rise To 6

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, match no. 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has constantly found itself under concern, ever since all-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned with Covid-19 positive results. While the match was scheduled to go ahead with a change of venue to prevent the risk of the virus from spreading further, it has emerged that another overseas player from the DC camp has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. As per reports, DC wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has returned with Covid-19 positive result in recent round of testing, which raises the question if DC will take the field on Wednesday.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," BCCI source revealed to PTI.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.

IPL 2022: Will DC vs PBKS match go ahead?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was prompted to shift the venue of the match from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the DC camp. While the match was expected to go ahead with DC making significant changes in their squad, it is still unclear whether DC will take the field or not.

Tim Seifert had trained with the rest of the Delhi squad a day ahead of the match, and the possibility of the match going ahead on Wednesday looks doubtful now. The DC franchise is already having a tough IPL season this year, as they suffered due to the unavailability of overseas players at the beginning of the tournament. While the squad looked somewhat settled after the foreign cricketers joined the squad, the recent Covid-19 outbreak has dealt further damage to the Rishabh Pant-led team.

The team currently stands eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins and three defeats in five games. They lost to RCB by 16 runs in their last match on Saturday. They sit ahead of only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the standings, who have also had tough seasons so far. With that said, the Indian cricket fans will now be waiting for updates about the DC vs PBKS match on Wednesday.

