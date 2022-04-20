Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Match To Move Ahead As Planned

Quick links:
Image: PTI
IPL's official Twitter handle released a statement a few minutes ago to confirm that the DC vs PBKS match will go ahead as planned after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.
🚨 NEWS 🚨: Wankhede Stadium to host Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals on April 22. #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2022
Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule.
More Details 🔽https://t.co/dlkJjGhguC
With the Punjab Kings players arriving at the Brabourne Stadium, it seems that the match between the Delhi Capitals and them will go ahead as planned despite the COVID cases in the latter's camp.
🄱🄰🅃🅃🄻🄴 ⚔️ 🅁🄴🄰🄳🅈#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @liaml4893 @wrightmove6 pic.twitter.com/EJwwffiyU0— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 20, 2022
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal played a captain's knock against the Delhi Capitals last season when he led the side for the very first time. PBKS fans will hope that the skipper plays against DC tonight, having missed out on his last game due to a minor toe injury.
#Throwback like no other 🤩— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 20, 2022
Mayank led us for the very first time against #DC last year and played a captain’s knock 🔥#SherSquad, how many will he score tonight? #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #DCvPBKS @mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/MSlIjwSr8h
In a video uploaded by Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle, opener Prithvi Shaw could be seen reflecting on the IPL 2022 season so far, and what the team needs to do to beat the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
🎥 | @PrithviShaw reflects on the season so far and what the team needs to do ahead of #DCvPBKS 👊🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #CapitalsUnplugged#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/nvlmQ62i4I— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2022
As seen in the images uploaded by Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle, the team seems to be training hard in the nets for the clash against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
It's been a tough few days, but the DC squad is pumped and ready for #DCvPBKS 👊🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/yk3mTiiZqe— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2022
The DC vs PBKS match is expected to be a high-scoring game as the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batter-friendly pitches. However, the pacers could have some success on this wicket as the ground has the right amount of bounce. As for the toss, the team winning it is likely to want to have a bowl first
Ahead of match 32 of IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, here is a look at our DC vs PBKS Dream11 predictions:
Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw (c)
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Odean Smith, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh
Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the PBKS vs DC live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.
Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.
Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.
