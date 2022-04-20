Last Updated:

Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Match To Move Ahead As Planned

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: The DC vs PBKS match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS live updates

Image: PTI

pointer
18:41 IST, April 20th 2022
DC vs PBKS: Match to go ahead as planned at Brabourne

IPL's official Twitter handle released a statement a few minutes ago to confirm that the DC vs PBKS match will go ahead as planned after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.

 

 

pointer
18:32 IST, April 20th 2022
DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings players arrive at Brabourne Stadium

With the Punjab Kings players arriving at the Brabourne Stadium, it seems that the match between the Delhi Capitals and them will go ahead as planned despite the COVID cases in the latter's camp.

 

pointer
18:25 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: Will Mayank Agarwal play against DC and how many runs will he score?

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal played a captain's knock against the Delhi Capitals last season when he led the side for the very first time. PBKS fans will hope that the skipper plays against DC tonight, having missed out on his last game due to a minor toe injury.

 

pointer
18:09 IST, April 20th 2022
DC vs PBKS: Prithvi Shaw reflects on IPL 2022 season so far

In a video uploaded by Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle, opener Prithvi Shaw could be seen reflecting on the IPL 2022 season so far, and what the team needs to do to beat the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

 

pointer
17:54 IST, April 20th 2022
DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals seem to be training hard ahead of huge test

As seen in the images uploaded by Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle, the team seems to be training hard in the nets for the clash against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

 

pointer
17:38 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: Pitch expectations for DC vs PBKS game

The DC vs PBKS match is expected to be a high-scoring game as the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batter-friendly pitches. However, the pacers could have some success on this wicket as the ground has the right amount of bounce. As for the toss, the team winning it is likely to want to have a bowl first

pointer
17:36 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS Dream11 predictions

Ahead of match 32 of IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, here is a look at our DC vs PBKS Dream11 predictions:

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Odean Smith, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

pointer
17:36 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch PBKS vs DC live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the PBKS vs DC live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

pointer
17:36 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS squads

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell. 

pointer
17:36 IST, April 20th 2022
IPL 2022: COVID cases rise to 16 after another player tests positive

Match 32 of IPL 2022 has come under further scrutiny after another player tested positive for COVID. Read the full story here.

Tags: IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS, IPL Live Score
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND