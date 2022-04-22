Dwayne Bravo Touches Feet Of Kieron Pollard Before Taking Field; Shares Warm Embrace Later

The contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has kept fans right on the edge of their seat and Thursday's clash at DY Patil stadium was no different. The MI vs CSK match went down to the final ball of the last over and it was MS Dhoni who took CSK past the finish line for their second win of the season. Keeping aside the result the match also witnessed two superstars of West Indies cricket sharing an adorable moment on the field before the match began.

IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo touches Kieron Pollard's feat

Even before the captains of MI and CSK took the field for MI vs CSK match, West Indies cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard shared an adorable moment in which Bravo is seen touching Pollard's feet just as he was about to go for batting practice. The duo then share a friendly hug along with a conversation and headed their separate ways.

That was not the only moment between the two Caribbean players. It was during the 14th over of the Mumbai Indians innings that both players were captured with their bromance moment. Bravo bowled to Pollard who played out a slower delivery to which the latter picked up the ball and threw it back at the former. The MI all-rounder (Pollard) then tried to hook the ball away and then walked down and kissed Bravo on his head.

Pollard kisses Bravo 😍🤣😱 pic.twitter.com/OPW8qpW1QJ — Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 21, 2022

Kieron Pollard's retirement

Before turning out for MI vs CSK match. Kieron Pollard had announced his retirement from international cricket. The player from Trinidad and Tobago represented his country in 123 One Day Internationals and 101 T20Is and established himself as one of their best all-rounders. He was also an integral member of the West Indies squad that had lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2012 against Sri Lanka. The tall middle-order batsmen failed to find a spot in the West Indies Test team.

Taking to social media, Pollard in his statement said, "As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indies colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can. It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket."