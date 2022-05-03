Ex-Pak Player Calls IPL-PSL Comparisons 'useless'; Stresses On 'maintaining Limits'

The cash-rich Indian Premier League has established itself as one of the topmost sporting leagues in the world. Despite the success of various T20 Leagues across the world, IPL has set its own benchmark with cricketers around the world eyeing to land contracts. Former Pakistani captain Salman Butt has now opined that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) officials need to stop aspiring to make the league like IPL, saying it is useless and there is no logic behind it.

Salman Butt on PSL, ISL comparisons

While IPL 2022 season is underway, PSL is yet to begin their new season. While IPL remains the most competitive cricket league around the world, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been running its own T20 league for a couple of years now with fans and former cricketers and experts time and again drawing comparisons between both the tournaments. While speaking to a YouTube channel, Salman Butt stated that the IPL operates on a different level and that comparison between PSL and IPL should be avoided.

With PSL doing well, Salman Butt said, “To develop animosity with players or aspire to be like IPL, is useless and has no logic behind it. It’s better to calm down and maintain your limits. The limits are whatever resources we have, we are doing our best. The franchises are trying their best and have given players extra money numerous times".

He further added, " I feel both leagues take care of their players well enough and nobody has complained about the PSL. PSL makes 70% advance payment. Hence, it is not short of any goodness. However, we can only spend so much and we should look at it that way. It makes no sense to compare it constantly.”

IPL is better than PSL financially

The PCB chief recently opened up on the idea of PSL shifting from a draft to a player auction system to attract the best players in the world however Salman Butt declared that the IPL is financially the strongest. He said: “It is good that you are choosing something excellent to ensure quality. You cannot blame the franchises or persons who are recruiting players that why all the cricketers are not coming. It’s inevitable that players will choose where they get maximum money. Cricketers will opt for a league where they are valued the most. Hence, such comparisons are pointless. From the cricketing aspect, our quality is very good."

He further added, "Given the resources we have, it is one of the best leagues in the world. It is pointless to compare the financial side of any league with the IPL because they are at a different level. As a result, they could get anybody. As a result, when players remain careful about their fitness or mental state because they have to perform in the IPL; hence, they have to face it. It is natural for players to think about losing money.”