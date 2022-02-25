IPL 2022: Groups, Format, Total Matches, Venues Officially Revealed; Check Details Here

The Indian Premier League 2022 edition is all set to begin on March 26, with four international standard venues slated to host 70 matches, across the two-month-long tournament. Meanwhile, the schedule and fixtures for the 15th season of the tournament were explained by BCCI in a media advisory on Friday. The league stage of the tournament will be played across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Brabourne Stadium(CCI) in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

The media advisory stated that the 10 teams will have seven league matches at home and seven at away venues, which will result in them playing 14 league matches each. Each team will have to face five teams twice and the others only once in the tournament. Explaining the same, BCCI mentioned that the fixtures were decided based on two virtual groups on the no. of IPL trophies lifted, followed by the no. of times each team has reached the IPL final.

IPL 2022: Group-wise distribution of teams

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022: League stage fixtures- Explained

Explaining the fixtures, BCCI added that each of the 10 teams will play against teams in their group twice and also with the team in the same row of another group, twice. At the same time, the team will play one match each with the teams of the second group. The Wankhede and the DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, while the rest two stadiums will host the rest games. Meanwhile, BCCI also mentioned that every team will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The tournament will begin on March 26, with the final scheduled to be held on May 29. The 70 league stage matches will be held in the four venues, while the venue for the playoffs is yet to be decided. Two new IPL teams, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will join the eight original franchises of the tournaments starting from this year, which promises to make the upcoming edition of IPL, an exciting one.

