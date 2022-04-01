IPL 2022, KKR Vs PBKS: Preview, Head To Head Record, Pitch Report & More

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to battle each other in Match 8 of the IPL 2022. The match between both teams will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR are fifth on the points table with one win and one loss from the two matches they have played in IPL 2022 so far. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played just one match where they came out victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Here's a look at KKR vs PBKS preview, pitch report and other match details.

KKR vs PBKS preview

After a strong display against CSK in the opening match of IPL 2022, the KKR batting lineup failed to put up a good performance in the second match against RCB and lost the match by 3 wickets in a low scoring thriller. The bowling lineup has been able to deliver wickets in both matches, however, it's time for batters, especially skipper Shreyas Iyer to pile up runs on the board and put pressure on the opposition.

PBKS, on the other hand, under new skipper Mayank Agarwal, made a winning start to their IPL 2022 campaign. The team registered a comfortable 5-wicket win. Shikhar Dhawan looked in good form with the bat in the last match and will look to continue his fine form in the upcoming match against KKR. Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith gave a glimpse of their power-hitting in the previous match, which helped the team cross the finish line. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS pitch report

The recent matches have shown that teams batting second have benefitted, as they have gone onto win the matches. The pitch at Wankhede tends to offer enough support to both seamers and batters. The captains will look to continue the trend of batting second, and hence the toss will be crucial.

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head record

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the advantage in terms of winning matches against Punjab Kings. Both teams have faced each other 29 times in IPL so far, out of which KKR have won 19 times, while Punjab Kings have registered 13 wins. In the last match between these two sides, Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.