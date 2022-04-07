IPL 2022, MI Vs KKR: Irked Rohit Sharma Vents Frustration On-air After Cummins' Blitzkrieg

Mumbai Indians' search for their first point in IPL 2022 continues following their shocking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Pat Cummins, who was playing his first match of IPL 2022, produced a stunning, knock equalling the fastest half century scored by KL Rahul previously.

With KKR needing 61 runs to win in less than seven overs with Andre Russell back in the pavilion. The Mumbai Indians looked to have made a comeback into the match. But Cummins had other ideas as he turned the match on its head with a brutal batting display to take the team to victory. Following the loss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma looked frustrated during the post-match presentation.

MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma frustrated after Pat Cummins fifty-run knock

Rohit Sharma, during the post-match presentation, was heard venting out his frustration when he was unable to hear Danny Morrison's question. In the video, the irritated Rohit Sharma was heard asking to increase the volume. "Awaaz badhao yaar uska". However, the MI skipper calmed himself down later to answer some questions after the loss.

Speaking about Pat Cummins' innings, Rohit Sharma said, "Never expected him to come and play like that. Lot of credit. The pitch got better and better to bat as the game went on. It was holding up initially. Overall it was a good pitch."

The MI skipper further said that the bowling was not executed according to the plan. He added, "We had the game till the 15th over, but then Cummins was brilliant. Whenever you have runs on the board, we always have the upper hand, We had them 5-down, it was just a matter of the wicket of Venky or Pat, they had Sunil who could smash them. This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs."

MI vs KKR: Pat Cummins' fifty takes Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of IPL 2022 points table

Mumbai Indians, batting first, failed to score at a brisk pace as KKR bowlers kept tight line and length. Rohit SHarma and Ishan Kishan failed to make major contributions with the bat. Dewald Brewis looked good with the bat until he was dismissed for 29 runs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma steadied the innings and managed to up the ante as the final few overs approached. KKR pacer Pat Cummins was taken to cleaners by Kieron Pollard, who played a cameo knock of 22 off just 5 balls helping MI post 161/4.

KKR, in their chase, also lost quick wickets but opener Venkatesh Iyer rode his luck and held the innings at one end. With half of the line-up gone with just 101 runs on board, Pat Cummins, who came in to bat at No. 7 took his revenge by putting up a brutal display of batting.

Daniel Sams was at the receiving end of the brutality from Pat Cummins as the KKR star smashed his Australian counterpart for 35 runs in one over, finishing the match for KKR with four overs to spare and silencing the MI supporters. Cummins finished the match unbeaten on 56 off just 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer stayed unbeaten on 50 of 41 balls.