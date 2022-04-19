IPL 2022: Obed McCoy Does Signature 'Pushpa' Step After Winning Match For RR; WATCH

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy helped Rajasthan Royals claim victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a tense IPL 2022 match on Monday. The West Indies left-arm pacer was a bit expensive but finished the match with two wickets which helped the team clinch an important victory. Besides picking up two wickets, the video of Obed McCoy's Pushpa celebration also went viral.

IPL 2022: Obed McCoy Pushpa 'Pushpa' celebration during KKR vs RR match

McCoy took the penultimate wicket of KKR's Sheldon Jackson when he had him caught at short fine leg by Prasidh Krishna. The left-arm pacer celebrated the wicket with the 'Pushpa' celebration. McCoy then cleaned bowled Umesh Yadav to pick up the last wicket in the same over. Fans were surprised to see a West Indian cricketer do the ‘Thaggedhey Ley’ move.



Rajasthan Royals complete nail-biting win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Current Orange and Purple cap holders Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal performed brilliantly to hand Rajasthan Royals a thrilling seven-run victory over KKR. Batting first RR started cautiously in the first two overs, however Buttler broke the shackles hitting two sixes and as many fours helping RR reach 40/0 after four overs. The opening pair put up fifty run partnership as RR ended powerplant at 55/0. Umesh Yadav, conceded 13 runs in the 9th over after Butter scored his half-century in 29 deliveries.

Thanks to Buttler's innings RR posted 217/5 in the first innings. Chasing 218 runs for victory, KKR lost Sunil Narine early without any runs on board. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Aaron Finch at the crease and both the batters put on a century stand before Finch was dismissed for 58 runs.

Shreyas Iyer looked good with the bat and at one point of time, he had the match in KKR's favour. However, his dismissal led to the downfall of the team. After the KKR skipper was dismissed for 85 runs, it was one-way traffic, with Yuzvendra Chahal picking up five wickets.

Umesh Yadav did hit some big shots at the end to make the match a close contest but Obed Mccoy dismissed him and Sheldon Jackson to end their hopes of a comeback.