IPL 2022 Playoffs: RCB To Take On LSG In Eliminator, GT To Face RR In Qualifier 1

After an eventful 60 days of gruelling cricket, the final four contenders for the IPL 2022 playoffs have now been confirmed. Royal Challengers Bangalore have joined Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals to play in the knockout stage of the tournament. The Challengers booked the fourth and final playoff spot following Mumbai Indians' victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will now lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator 1 in Kolkata on May 25.

Gujarat Titans were the first franchise to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs after the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants to climb to the top spot in the points table. Lucknow were the second franchise to make it to the knockout stage of the competition following a last-ball thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals booked their place in the final after registering a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore did their part by defeating Gujarat Titans in their final league stage encounter on Thursday. The Men in Red & Gold, however, had to wait for the outcome of the Mumbai vs. Delhi game to find out their fate in the IPL 2022. To make the playoffs, RCB needed Mumbai to win their final game against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi by 5 wickets, ensuring that RCB qualified for the playoffs.

IPL 2022: Playoffs

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against second-placed Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to decide the first finalist of this year's tournament. The match between Gujarat and Rajasthan will be played in Kolkata on May 24. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the Eliminator, scheduled for May 25. The winner of the eliminator will move on to the next stage to play the loser of Qualifier 1.

The team that will win the eliminator will play the losing side of the first qualifier in Qualifier 2 on May 27. The top two sides in the points table always get two bites at the cherry as an advantage for finishing at the top of the standings. The final will take place in Ahmedabad on May 29 between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

