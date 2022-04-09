IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs GT

Rahul Tewatia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Gujarat Lions to help the team register a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a nail-biting contest played at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. The win keeps Gujarat Titans' unbeaten runs intact in IPL 2022.



Batting first, Punjab Kings piled 189 runs on board after losing nine wickets. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone carried the form from the last match and scored a half-century. He was out for 64 runs from 27 balls. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (35 runs) also contributed with the bat at the top of the order. Rahul Chahar's 22 runs of 14 balls during the final overs of their innings took the team to a big total.

Chasing 190 runs for a win, Gujarat Titans lost Matthew Wade early. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan stitched together a fantastic partnership to keep the team on the track to chase down the target. Rahul Chahar provided the breakthrough by dismissing Sai Sudarshan for 35 runs. The match got interesting when Shubaman Gill (96 runs) got out four-run short of the three-figure mark after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Gill's wicket brought back PBKS into the match as their bowlers applied brakes on the Titans' run chase.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya looked to be taking the match away from PBKS. His runout by PBKS wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the final over almost sealed the deal for the Punjab team. Left-hander Tewatia had other ideas as he hit two sixes in the last two balls of Oden Smith's delivery to win the match for his team in the final over.

IPL news: IPL 2022 points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. Victory for Gujarat Titans meant they have now climbed to the second spot on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants are in the third spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals have now moved down to the fourth spot on the table, while RCB is in 5th place. Punjab Kings has dropped to the 6th spot, while Delhi Capitals are 7th. The remaining three places belong to Chennai Super Kings(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR KKR 4 3 1 0 6 +1.102 GT 3 3 0 0 6 +0.349 LSG 4 3 1 0 6 +0.256 RR 3 2 1 0 4 +1.218 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +0.159 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 +0.152 DC 3 1 2 0 2 -0.116 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -1.251 MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.362 SRH 2 0 2 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler currently holds the top spot. Titans Shubman Gill's courtesy of his half-century has now moved to the second spot. Liam Livingstone is right behind him in the third place while Quinton de Kock is fourth on the list. Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Butler RR 3 205 Shubman Gill GT 3 180 Liam Livingstone PBKS 4 162 Quinton de Kock LSG 4 149 Ishan Kishan MI 3 149 KL Rahul LSG 4 132 Deepak Hooda LSG 4 130 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 4 127 Faf du Plessis RCB 3 122 Tilak Verma MI 3 121

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still tops the wicket-taking chart with nine wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is second on the wicket-takers list. PBKS leg spinner Rahul Chahar has now moved to the third spot on the wicket-takers list. LSG's Avesh Khan has now slipped to the fourth spot, while Kuldeep Yadav is now down to the fifth spot