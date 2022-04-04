IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Calls Gujarat Titans Batter 'pure Talent' For Amazing Knock Vs DC

The match no. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on April 2 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals held significance as it was only the third match of the ongoing season, which was won by the team which batted first, contrary to what has been witnessed so far. Gujarat emerged as the winners after restricting Delhi to 157/9 in the second innings, only after amassing a huge target of 172 runs. GT reached the score, courtesy of a stellar knock of 84 runs in 46 balls by Shubman Gill and was also helped by quickfire knocks by Hardik Pandya and David Miller.

However, Shubman earned maximum praises for his stylish knock as former Indian coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the batter for his shot selection and maturity in the crease. “He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in this country and in world cricket, to be honest. Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, he's got the time and he has got the power to clear the ground,” Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports.

"He is just made for this format of the game": Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill

Meanwhile, the tournament didn’t start well for Shubman as he got dismissed for a duck in the team’s debut match in IPL earlier last week. However, he held his nerve in the second match for GT and proved his mettle by scoring 84 runs in only 46 balls. Shastri further clarified why Shubman is a special talent and also mentioned that he is one of the most talented cricketers in India.

GT vs DC match overview

Shubman struck four sixes and six fours during his 84-run knock, which he hit at a strike rate of 182.61. Alongside him, GT skipper Hardik hit 31 runs off 27 balls, while Miller hit 20* runs off 15 balls. In the bowling department, Lockie Ferguson returned with the best figures of 4/28 in 4 overs, followed by Shami’s effort of 2/30 and Pandya’s effort of 1/22 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, GT are up against Punjab Kings in their next match on April 8.

