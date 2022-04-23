IPL 2022: RR Vs DC Turns Ugly As No-ball Call Leads To Bizarre Rishabh Pant Reaction

Rajasthan Royals team on Friday edged out Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller to go top of the IPL 2022 Points table. Fans at Wankhede cricket stadium were standing on their feet as they were treated to plenty of boundaries and sixes by batsmen from both teams. The RR vs DC entertaining encounter however was also hit with major controversy with Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant being in the middle of it.

RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant protests against a poor umpiring decision

The incident happened in the final over of the DC chase with Romanov Powell hitting RR pacer Obed Mccoy for a six. While the replays showed that the full toss ball may have been just over the waist height, the on-field umpire decided against referring a no-ball decision to the third umpire.

The DC dug-out wanted the decision to be referred to the umpire and Rishabh Pant was caught signalling his batsmen to walk off, which would have resulted in RR winning the match. Pravin Amre, a member of DC's coaching staff, entered the playing area to have a chat with the officials. Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line. In the end, the on-field umpire's decision stood and the third umpire didn't have any role to play in the decision.

IPL 2022: RR vs DC highlights

Jos Buttler scored the second century of the IPL 2022 season which helped Rajasthan Royals put 222 runs on board which became this year's highest total in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler's, opening partner Devdutt Paddikal also scored 54 runs off 35 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and two sixes. RR captain Sanju Samson played a fine cameo as he smacked 46 runs off just 19 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and three sixes.

Chasing 223 runs to win, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner stitched together a 43-run stand for the first wicket. But by the end of the 10th over, both the openers got out. Sarfaraz Khan, who was sent at number three got out cheaply as well.

Rishabh Pant revived Delhi Capitals' innings with a quickfire 44-run, however, Padikkal's marvellous sent the DC skipper back to the pavilion. Lalit Yadav tried hard with a 24-ball 37-run knock before being dismissed by RR pacer Prasidh Krishna. The lanky bowler also bowled a wicket maiden in the penultimate over of DC’s run-chase. With 36 runs needed off the last over, Rovman Powell smashed Obed McCoy for three sixes in a row. Controversy erupted when the third ball which was a full toss saw the umpire not calling a no-ball. After a brief halt, the match began and McCoy held his nerves to take the Royals over the line.